CMA Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images
The 2017 Country Music Association Awards are finally here!
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are back as the evening's co-hosts and are sure to bring the star power for their 10th time helming the festivities.
The 51st Annual CMA Awards are already off to a roaring start with a who's who of the country music scene nominated in all the top categories.
Between Garth Brooks, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Keith Urban and a whole lot more, you better believe that tonight's award show will be one for the books!
But don't just take our word for it. Take a look below to see who went home a winner tonight:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Better Man" - Little Big Town
WINNER: "Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
"Body Like A Back Road" – Sam Hunt
"Dirt On My Boots" – Jon Pardi
"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Breaker – Little Big Town
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit The Weight of These
Wings – Miranda Lambert
SONG OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Better Man" - Songwriter: Taylor Swift
"Blue Ain't Your Color"- Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
"Body Like A Back Road"- Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
"Dirt On My Boots"- Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
"Tin Man"- Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Craving You" - Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
"Funny How Time Slips Away" - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
"Kill A Word" - Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
"Setting the World on Fire" - Kenny Chesney with P!nk
"Speak to a Girl" - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Better Man" – Little Big Town
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
"It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
WINNER: Jon Pardi
Brett Young