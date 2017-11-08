Pink's Daughter Willow Makes 2017 CMA Awards Red Carpet Debut

Pink, Willow, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Pink brought her daughter Willow as her date to the 2017 Country Music Association Awards.

The duo just walked the red carpet together and shared an adorable mother-daughter moment before stepping inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. In the pic above, you can see the duo wearing gorgeous, long dresses and holding hands while posing for pics.

Pink also shared a photo with her followers on Twitter of herself and Willow on the red carpet. She captioned the sweet pic with her daughter, "Happy."

See you tonight on the #CMAawards #excitedmuch #tunein

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink is set to perform at the show Wednesday. Before hitting the red carpet, the 38-year-old singer told her Instagram followers, "See you tonight on the #CMAawards #excitedmuch #tunein."

Pink gave birth to Willow, her first child with husband Carey Hart, in 2011. The couple also has a son, born in Dec. 2016.

How adorable does the mother-daughter duo look on the red carpet?

