Best Dressed Stars at CMA Awards 2017: Carrie Underwood, Karlie Kloss & More!

There's a lot to expect when it comes to the 2017 CMA Awards red carpet.
Not only will there be sequins aplenty, tons of bling and hair as high as the heavens, but those who deserve a best dressed nod will also have taken a chance on their look. It's not enough to play it safe in just another pretty mermaid gown or well-tailored suit. We're recognizing the stars who actually took a risk. What better place is there to have a little fun than on one of country's biggest nights?
The style highlights: Fans will be channeling there inner Madeline Merlo this holiday season in a similar velvet jumpsuit. Kelsea Ballerini's floor-length Michael Kors gown fit her like a glove, but the sequin embellishments and strategic cut-out really made this look a stunner. Then, there's Jessie James Decker, who looked fit and fabulous in an off-the shoulder red dress—she rocked a baby bump like nobody's business.
Country's leading men also came to play. Chris Lane was dapper in all black, but the surprising winner was Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson. At 69 years young, the reality star proved you can have fun with your getup. Fashion is about expressing your personality, after all.
For more best dressed stars, keep scrolling.
The model looked vibrant in an orange-red Elie Saab dress with sheer details and multiple slits.
The Mayor star flaunted her feathers in a printed Zuhair Murad mini and strappy sandals.
The singer's August Getty Atelier SS18 Vivace Gown in Twilight Shimmer looked like a high-fashion suit of armor.
The brown shoes paired with the gray suit and purple pocket square is an unexpected combo we never thought would work—but did!
We expected a lot of sequins on the red carpet, but the actress' exposed sliver of skin was a delightful surprise.
A co-ordinating print suit can go two ways: oh-so wrong and red carpet game-changer. The brain behind blog Happily Grey took a risk, and it paid off big-time. That lace bralette definitely had something to do with it.
The volume of this dress alone deserves our attention, but the royal blue hue is also so unique for a red carpet choice.
We're obsessed with the "Slow Hands" singer's embellished lapels.
Kelsea's floor-length Michael Kors dress is stunning, but the floral embellishment on it really sets the fashion bar high.
The singer and reality show star flaunted her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder, body-hugging red gown, complemented with flawless makeup.
This getup may seem a little eccentric, but we give the Duck Dynasty star points for taking a risk.
A velvet jumpsuit on the red carpet? Yes, please! The Canadian country music singer-songwriter serves as outfit inspo for our next holiday party.
The country crooner looked dapper in all black and his signature hairstyle.
