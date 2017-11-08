Picked Up or Canceled? How the New Fall TV Shows Are Faring

We've got good news and bad news, TV fans.

The good news? Five new fall shows have received full-season orders so far. Huzzah! The bad news? A couple of newbies have been unofficially canceled (aka bumped from the schedule entirely or moved to—shudder—Saturday night). The TV gods giveth and the TV gods taketh.

So far, the fate of seven new offerings have been decided, including The CW's buzzy Dynasty revival, The Big Bang Theory's spinoff Young Sheldon and David Boreanaz's return to TV. So many shows, so little time-slots available.