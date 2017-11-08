Picked Up or Canceled? How the New Fall TV Shows Are Faring

We've got good news and bad news, TV fans.
The good news? Five new fall shows have received full-season orders so far. Huzzah! The bad news? A couple of newbies have been unofficially canceled (aka bumped from the schedule entirely or moved to—shudder—Saturday night). The TV gods giveth and the TV gods taketh.
So far, the fate of seven new offerings have been decided, including The CW's buzzy Dynasty revival, The Big Bang Theory's spinoff Young Sheldon and David Boreanaz's return to TV. So many shows, so little time-slots available.
Find out fate of some of the fall's new dramas and comedies:
The CW
The CW picked up a full season of their revival of the '80s soap. Enter: Alexis?! We can only hope.
CBS
David Boreanaz has another hit on his hands, with his CBS military drama getting a full-season order.
ABC
The diagnosis was a good one for the Freddie Highmore-fronted medical drama, receiving a full-season order from ABC after becoming the No. 1 new drama on TV.
Fox
Seth MacFarlane will continue exploring comedy and outer space on Fox, as the network has already renewed the dramedy for a second season.
CBS
The Big Bang Theory spinoff, focusing on a young version of Jim Parsons' fan-favorite character, had the honor of being the first show to be picked up, with CBS ordering a full-season. And it's easy to see why: The premiere attracted 17.2 million viewers and a staggering 3.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making it the most-watched comedy premiere on any network since 2011. (The rating was also the highest for any new comedy since 2013. Bazinga!)
CBS
The future is not looking so good for the CBS sitcom, with the network choosing to bump up the premiere of Man With a Plan's second season to replace the low-rated Me, Myself and I.
ABC
Kyra Sedgwick's drama failed to connect with ABC's viewers on Sunday nights, with the network choosing to burn off the remaining episodes on Saturdays later this season.
