2017 CMA Awards: Country Music's Cutest Couples Hit the Red Carpet

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Yeehaw! Grab your partner and do-si-do to the red carpet!

No other award show loves to couple-up on the red carpet quite like the Country Music Association Awards! The diverse awards show features denim and dazzling gowns, along with A-list musical performances and slew of red carpet couples, gussied up for date night.

For the 2017 CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood, who returns with Brad Paisley for her 10th consecutive year hosting, looked stunning in her blue ballgown. The country girl brought along her hubby Mike Fisher for the night of fun and music at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Kelsea Ballerini and her fiancé Morgan Evans couldn't help but cuddle on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway Johnson brought their best smiles to the step and repeat.

But they aren't the only country cuties getting coupley on the red carpet. Check out which other duos dazzled at the 2017 CMAs red carpet...

Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett

The proud parents were all smiles in black ensembles. 

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Brad Paisley, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley

The long-time duo hit the red carpet in eye-catching ensembles.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw

The king and queen of country rocked some dazzling duds in Nashville.

Morgane Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chris Stapleton & Morgane Stapleton

The singer and his pregnant wife hit the red carpet at the star-studded event.

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

Opting for a dazzling blue gown, the country star couples up with her hubby.

Jimmie Johnson, Chandra Janway Johnson, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Jimmie Johnson & Chandra Janway Johnson

The NASCAR driver and his wife, a former model, sparkled at the event.

Luke Combs, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Luke Combs

The singer couples up with a lady in red on the red carpet.

Eric Paslay, Natalie Harker, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Eric Paslay and Natalie Harker

The duo smile wide on the red carpet.

Chris Janson, Kelly Lynn, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chris Janson & Kelly Lynn

The singer and his wife step out in Nashville.

Scotty McCreery, Gabi Dugal, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal

The former American Idol star and his fiancée took to the CMA red carpet.

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans

The engaged couple couldn't help but get cozy for their big night in Nashville.

But the red carpet is just the beginning of the action.

the show promises to have performances with artists like Underwood, Garth BrooksMiranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and many more. Additionally, Niall Horan will make his CMA debut alongside Maren Morris to sing their collab, "Going Blind."

 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

