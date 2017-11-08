2017 CMA Awards: See Jessie James Decker, Scottie McCreery and More Country Music Royalty

We hear there's a party going down in Nashville tonight and you're all invited!

The 2017 Country Music Association Awards is officially off and running, as the industry's brightest stars descend upon Bridgestone Arena for a night they won't soon forget. So what is there to know about the 51st Annual extravaganza? For starters (and as has become tradition for the CMAs), Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley return to co-host the ceremony for an impressive 10th consecutive year.

Then there's all the performances in store, with artists like Underwood, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and so many more slated to take the stage. Plus, if country music isn't your cup of tea, none other than Niall Horan will make his CMA debut alongside Maren Morris to sing their collab, "Going Blind."