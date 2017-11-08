Fredrik Eklund's Emotional Road to Fatherhood: From Miscarriages to Preparing to Finally Welcome Twins

Fredrik Eklund is weeks away from becoming a dad—and he's ready for the responsibility.

The real estate agent and star of Million Dollar Listing New York posted a picture of the crib he and husband Derek Kaplan set up for their new twins. The daddies-to-be are expecting a boy and a girl, and the pictured pillows confirm the babies' names. Fans of the Bravo show know Eklund has wanted a little girl named Milla for years, and Kaplan suggested the name "Freddie Jr." when he revealed the two were going to be parents on the MDLNY season six finale.

Still, the couple's road to fatherhood hasn't been an easy one.