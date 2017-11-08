Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Met Through Social Media—Because of Course

It's modern love for a Modern Family star...
Everyone's pretty much in love with the unexpected romance of the season between Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland and Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams.
On Wednesday, the BiP alum and Nashville resident made an appearance on the Facebook show The Morning Breath and spilled the beans on how he met his new girlfriend, turns out, the most Instagramable couple of 2017 met because of social media. Obviously.
When asked how they met, the curly haired cutie revealed, "The internet—it's amazing."
When pressed, the 33-year-old added, "There’s nothing really to say...Like, if you want to know—to be fair, if you want to know anything, just look on my social media."
Aint' that the truth!
These two have been all about sharing too-cute couples photos of each other since sparking romance rumors when they posted pics in Stranger Things Halloween costumes on Oct. 29.
But it turns out that the fireworks go back to Twitter and the summer of 2016, when Sarah, who just posted an Instagram of herself wearing a "W" necklace, couldn't stop tweeting about Wells while watching him try and fail to romance JoJo Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette.
Internet detectives have done a deep dive of Hyland's tweets and spotted that the actress had not kept her crush on the radio DJ a secret.
On July 26, 2016, the sitcom star wrote, "Ugh! @WellsAdams making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all??? #knewhewasthebestfromthestart."
During the same tweet storm, the starry eyed star added, "Also @WellsAdams compared Chad to Voldemort. #potterheadsarethebest."
Then a year later, no one seemed more exited about Wells' surprise presence as BiP's bartender than Sarah.
On Aug. 15 of this year, Sarah gushed, "OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. #BachelorInParadise."
The tweet clearly caught his attention, as he wrote back, "Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I'm kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland."
And then the flirting was on!
Sarah responded, "I'll start working on my garnishing skills. Oh and I require 35% of your tips.... or free dogs."
So that was the beginning of their totally 'gramable relationship.
Over the weekend, Hyland got the rumor mill swirling even more when she posted a picture of her hanging out with Adams and captioned it, "He puts up with me."
Adams also recently shared a picture of him with his arm around Hyland.
On Monday, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the obviously dating couple was dating. Obviously.
Talk about modern love...