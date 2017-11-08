Meet the Berry Lip Celebs Will Be Wearing All Season Long

by Alanah Joseph & Deirdre Durkan |

How to Get the Perfect Holiday Lip

Your lipstick should make a statement, especially during the holidays.

Dinner parties, gift exchanges, holiday events—your social life is about to level up, and you should have a beauty arsenal that will set you apart from the crowd. While most people opt for glittering shadows, a statement lip is a quick way to create an impactful look.

While you may associate the red lip with the holidays, Sarah Hyland's metallic berry lipstick is the perfect update to the classic makeup. It creates a sophisticated complement to any ensemble, while bringing attention to your face. It also takes little time, so you can easily update your look for that after-work event or from the driver seat of your (parked) car.

The steps to get this bright, berry pout are super simple; watch our tutorial above and follow the steps below!  

STEPS TO GET THE LOOK

Step 1: Apply Fenty Beauty Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in Sci-Fly on upper lip first, followed by lower lip

Step 2: Be sure to keep your lip lines crisp and even for a sophisticated pout. Pro tip: Add a lip liner for increased definition.

Step 3: Using the Fenty Beauty Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter in Astro-Naughty, apply a glossy later on the bottom lip first and then to the top.

Step 4: Apply Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Kit blush along the upper cheekbones to balance the bold color and gloss.

Makeup Artist: Laci Hill

Model's clothing: Avec Les Filles

