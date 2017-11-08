Why Chrissy Teigen Is Letting Daughter Luna Decide When to Get Her Ears Pierced

The choice is in your hands, little Luna!
While there's sure to be plenty of beautiful earrings in the 1-year-old's future, it's up to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's only daughter to decide if she wants earrings. As her proud mom said at the Forevermark Tribute Collection Launch Tuesday night, "She doesn't have her ears pierced and I'm going to let her decide when she wants to do that."
The choice is a result of Teigen's own experience with getting her ears pierced. "I remember when I was little what I went through. My mom did it for me," she recalled.
Thankfully, Luna will avoid any potentially traumatizing experiences. If she opts out of getting her ears pierced, her famous mama already has plans to gift her something other than studs.
"I would love to be able to give Luna maybe a customized piece of jewelry. I think there's something really beautiful about her name—the way it's written," the model noted. "I think when John and I were picking a name, we wanted something that sounded beautiful. Of course, John is big on the sound of things."
As the Lip Sync Battle co-host continued, "I was thinking more about how it was written and it's just so feminine and so beautiful the way you write it, that I love it in like maybe a nameplate necklace or something would be so cute on her."
Meanwhile, Teigen is certainly no stranger to beautiful jewelry, but there's one special diamond that stands out as her favorite: "Obviously my engagement ring!"
Can you blame her?