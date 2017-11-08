Why Chrissy Teigen Is Letting Daughter Luna Decide When to Get Her Ears Pierced

Thankfully, Luna will avoid any potentially traumatizing experiences. If she opts out of getting her ears pierced, her famous mama already has plans to gift her something other than studs.

"I would love to be able to give Luna maybe a customized piece of jewelry. I think there's something really beautiful about her name—the way it's written," the model noted. "I think when John and I were picking a name, we wanted something that sounded beautiful. Of course, John is big on the sound of things."

As the Lip Sync Battle co-host continued, "I was thinking more about how it was written and it's just so feminine and so beautiful the way you write it, that I love it in like maybe a nameplate necklace or something would be so cute on her."