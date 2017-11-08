Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty Products Are Surprisingly Relatable

How do you get ready for a date with a prince?

If you were to have asked us yesterday, the answer would've included an oval-shaped vanity mirror, a hair brush made from pure gold and delicate perfume bottles. However, the image from our little-girl-princess-fantasies isn't quite reality.

Meghan Markle, who is dating a prince in real life, revealed her favorite beauty products, and we were pleasantly surprised by how relatable they are. For example, when the actress isn't filming the USA Network hit show Suits (read: when she's hanging out with Prince Harry), she doesn't use foundation.

"Even if I have no makeup on, I am likely to apply concealer and a bit of shimmer in the corners of my eye," she told Beauty Banter.