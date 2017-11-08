Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty Products Are Surprisingly Relatable

ESC: Meghan Markle

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

How do you get ready for a date with a prince?

If you were to have asked us yesterday, the answer would've included an oval-shaped vanity mirror, a hair brush made from pure gold and delicate perfume bottles. However, the image from our little-girl-princess-fantasies isn't quite reality. 

Meghan Markle, who is dating a prince in real life, revealed her favorite beauty products, and we were pleasantly surprised by how relatable they are. For example, when the actress isn't filming the USA Network hit show Suits (read: when she's hanging out with Prince Harry), she doesn't use foundation.

"Even if I have no makeup on, I am likely to apply concealer and a bit of shimmer in the corners of my eye," she told Beauty Banter.

Photos

What's in Kelly Rowland’s Makeup Bag?

Ready to find out what products keep this beauty bombshell royal-ready? Keep scrolling!

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

Wella

Meghan Markle's favorite products includes an oil that she uses on both her hair and body. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," the actress told Beauty Banter. "I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."

Luminous Smoothing Oil, $40

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

Kerastase

In addition to Wella, the star uses this product religiously.

Nutritive Oleo-Relax Smoothing Mask, $33.88

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

Laura Mercier

It's no secret that Meghan Markle has gorgeous skin. While she doesn't wear foundation off of set, this moisturizer keeps her skin glowing.

Foundation Primer, $38

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

Fresh

"I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best," she revealed. "Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it."

Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15, $24

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

Nars

Her romance and acting careers aren't the only things behind her bright smile. According to her, the Nars blush gives her a "rosy flush tone." 

Blush in Orgasm, $30

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

Nordstrom

Since being in the spotlight, the actress has learned a few beauty tips, including how to make her eyes pop by adding shimmer to the inner corners of the eye, after applying her eyeliner. 

Chanel Cassis Eyeliner, $33

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

Yves Saint Laurent

After 17 hours on set, the actress revealed that this product refreshes her look.

Touche Éclat, $42

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

Kate Somerville

Beyond loving her products, Meghan has been a client of Kate Somerville for years, and remained loyal to this moisturizer. 

Quench Hydrating Face Serum, $75

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

NIVEA

The star's beauty routine also includes this drugstore product, which she would buy by the caseload.

Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion, $5.38

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

Target

Another must-have drugstore product: Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap. 

Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap, $10.79

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

Biore

Meghan keeps these cloths in her car and on her nightstand, because she understands the struggle to take your makeup off when you're tired.

Daily Cleansing Cloths, $8.99

Meghan Markle Beauty Products

Shu Uemura

Eyelash Curler, $11.96

Who knows? Maybe you'll meet a prince today.

