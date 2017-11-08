Love Lives of Harry Potter Stars: Inside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and More Cast Members' Romances

The movie hit theaters in July 2011 and a lot has changed since then. The cast has grown up, starred in different projects and started lives outside of the Harry Potter world. In the years that have passed, we've seen Daniel Radcliffe , Emma Watson and more cast members find love and start romances.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions



Daniel Radcliffe Daniel is currently in a relationship with actress Erin Darke, who he met on the set of their 2013 movie, Kill Your Darlings. "We met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, and just got on immediately. It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations," Daniel said about their relationship in a 2014 interview with Parade.

MEGA



Emma Watson Emma is very private about her love life and doesn't discuss her relationships in interviews. However, she has been linked to tech entrepreneur William "Mack" Knight for the last two years. A source told The Sun in Feb. 2016, "Mack is just a normal, down-to-earth guy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that. She was left really hurt by her break-up with Matthew [Janney] and it's taken her more than a year to feel ready to start again with somebody. They're really happy with each other and see each other whenever Emma does not have work commitments."

YouTube



Rupert Grint Rupert Grint is another Harry Potter cast member that keeps his personal life on the down low. But according to reports and social media, Rupert has been dating actress Georgia Groome on and off for years. The Daily Mail posted pictures of the duo at dinner in Los Angeles back in March and one lucky fan took a picture with Rupert at the premiere of Georgia's movie Double Date in October.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Imagesfor Lacoste



Matthew Lewis Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom is engaged to Angela Jones. The actor's rep confirmed the engagement news to E! News in Dec. 2016. "They're both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away," the rep told us in a statement.

Instagram



Tom Felton Tom Felton had been in a relationship with Jade Olivia since 2008, but the couple reportedly split in 2016. Over the summer, Just Jared Jr. spotted Tom spending time with someone new, but nothing has been confirmed.

Instagram



Evanna Lynch Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, is currently in a relationship with singer-songwriter AnDel. In early October, Evanna posted a series of selfies with her BF. "Trying to take pictures with my incredibly mature boyfriend @officialandel in case you thought he was attractive, this is the expression I have to look upon 90% of the time. #truelove."

