Bob Saget Is Engaged to Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget is ready to walk down that aisle again.

The 61-year-old actor and comedian, best known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House and Netflix's sequel series Fuller House, revealed early on Wednesday that he is engaged to Kelly Rizzo. Saget and his fiancée, a 38-year-old Chicago native and host of the series Eat Travel Rock, first met more than two years ago.

Saget posted on his Instagram page a photo of the two at a restaurant with friends Katie Killean and Seinfeld producer George Shapiro. Rizzo is wearing a diamond solitaire engagement ring.

"Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly," Saget wrote. "In case you're wondering, we were celebrating our engagement—and I know George and I will be very happy together.