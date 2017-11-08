How Jennifer Garner Supports Ben Affleck and His Sobriety

Erik Pendzich/REX Shutterstock
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may be exes, but that hasn't stopped the actress from helping him get through a difficult personal chapter.
It has been more than two years since the Hollywood pair announced their separation, but with a lengthy history and three children together, the co-parents are still a part of each other's lives. So, when Affleck sought help for alcohol addiction this year, Garner had his back.
As one source told E! News, "She wants to see him healthy and at his best. She knows that's what's best for the kids and the family." As another insider added, "Jennifer is an amazing supporter, but one of many." Among those supporters is his current girlfriend, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus.
Larry Busacca/VF14/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Affleck most recently publicly addressed his addiction in March while announcing he had gone to rehab again. "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," Affleck said in a statement at the time.
"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."
In the statement, he also credited Garner, "who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do."
In July, the actor exited Triple Frontier to "take some time to focus on his wellness and his family," Deadline reported.
Four months later, the Justice League star continues to seek outpatient treatment and, as a source noted, is in "a place right now where he is very committed and wants to see this through."