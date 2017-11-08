Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes She and Brooklyn Beckham Felt Like "Britney and Justin" in Matching Denim Looks

Well, that escalated quickly!

Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are officially back together and wearing matching outfits—and if that isn't love, we don't know what is.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Moretz gushed about her photographer beau and becoming a denim duo when they co-hosted the Xbox One x VIP Event & Xbox Live Session in New York City Monday.

"That was actually totally happenstance," said the actress, who rocked a chic pantsuit by her boyfriend's A-List mama, Victoria Beckham, at the Forevermark NYC event Tuesday. "He just was like, 'Oh, I'm going to wear my denim jacket tonight,' and I'm like, 'Cool, I'm wearing an all denim look.' So, it worked out in favor for both of us. We felt like [Britney Spears] and [Justin Timberlake]."