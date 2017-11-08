Chris Soules "Staying Positive" as He Awaits Trial Over Car Accident

Chris Soules is keeping busy at home on the farm and is "staying positive" two months before he is set to stand trial over a felony hit-and-run charge stemming from a deadly car crash.

The 36-year-old former Bachelor star and farmer was arrested in April after accidentally rear-ending 66-year-old tractor driver Kenneth Mosher in their native Iowa. While Soules did check on the man after the crash and report it to authorities while identifying himself, as heard in a released 911 tape, police charged him with "leaving the scene of a fatal accident "resulting in death." He was then formally charged with a "hit and run, resulting in death." If convicted, he could be sent to prison for five years. Soules pleaded not guilty this past May.

"Chris Soules has been keeping a low profile but is slowly starting to come back out socially more and more," a source told E! News exclusively. "He's been working really hard at home on the farm. They were in harvest a few weeks ago and he is pretty committed to that."

"He's staying positive, all things considered," the source added. "He's always been the type of guy to see the good in everything and for the most part since things have quieted down publicly with the accident, he's been as positive as he can about it all."