Becky G Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Dog Sally: "I Just Miss You So Much Already"

Becky G is mourning the death of her beloved dog Sally.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old star took to social media to announce that she had lost a very special member of her family.

"I'll never forget the first day that I met you, best friend. 14 years of my life was spent with you by my side. Now waking up just knowing you're not here literally hurts. I'm not mad, I'm not sad, I wasn't even scared because In my heart I knew it was your time baby girl. I just miss you so much already," the "Mayores" singer captioned the Instagram gallery that included several pics of her family with Sally.