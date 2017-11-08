It's Time for a Scandal Wedding, So of Course Bride-to-Be Quinn Has Gone Missing in This Sneak Peek

It's a nice day for a white (hat) wedding, Gladiators. Only problem? The bride-to-be is nowhere to be found.
In this sneak peek from the upcoming Thursday, Nov. 9 episode of Scandal, exclusive to E! News, the gang at QPA are preparing for the nuptials of Quinn (Katie Lowes) and Charlie's (George Newbern), with an assist from Olivia Pope herself (Kerry Washington), but things aren't going exactly as planned when it turns out that no one can locate the pregnant bride.
"Maybe we should consider the possibility that this is what it looks like and she actually left," a nervous Abby (Darby Stanchfield) tells Charlie as he stands at the makeshift altar in the QPA conference room, ring in hand.
"Robin has been working on her vows, like, nonstop," Charlie reasons. "Every chance she got, she was on her computer. I could hear her through the door, tap-tap-tap-tap."
"Then what, Charlie? If she didn't run..." Abby asks.
"I don't know," he says, tears in his eyes. "I just know she didn't get cold feet."
So where is Quinn? Just working through her feelings after witnessing the assassination of Bashran's President Rashad and his daughter Yasmin, whose plane blew up in front of her eyes? Or is it something more sinister? With Scandal, you never know. But if most-powerful-woman-in-the-world Liv can't get her on the phone, that's certainly some cause for worry, right?
While Liv and the Gladiators struggle with Quinn's absence, Mellie (Bellamy Young) will be back at the White House meeting with the Bashrani ambassador to deal with the aftermath of Rashad's assassination, while presumably dealing with the personal blow she was dealt by his death. All those furtive glances in the Oval were so cruelly for naught!
Check out the clip above and let us know what your think is up with Quinn in the comments below!
Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.