Royal Déjà Vu? Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Both Sport the Same Dress Design

It seems Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are linked by more than their royal beaus—the two women also seem to share a love of Diane von Furstenberg's designs.

When the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out Tuesday night for a charity gala in support of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, she sported a black lace gown by the popular designer. It seems the future mother of three quite adores the look because she's worn it before. In 2014, the royal, who is known to recycle outfits, donned the dress for the Royal Variety Performances, where they met some of the night's famous performers—the guys of One Direction.

However, the dress didn't look familiar solely because of Middleton's clear penchant for the lace design. Her potential future sister-in-law, the Suits star, has also donned a type of Furstenberg's Zarita lace gown. However, instead of the floor length, Markle stepped out on the red carpet in the cocktail version at a 2012 event.