Drake Talks Top Boy, Harry Potter and Rap Retirement: 5 Revelations

One of the top boys of rap is making a TV comeback, this time offscreen.

It was announced recently that Netflix is reviving the British crime series Top Boy and that Drake, who rose to fame 16 years ago as a teen star of Degrassi: The Next Generation, and his longtime manager, business and production partner Adel "Future" Nur, will serve as executive producers. The show is set to debut in 2019.

Drake, 31, and Nur, 32, talked toThe Hollywood Reporter about the project and the rapper's acting career, in interviews published in its November 8 "Next Gen" issue and carried out weeks ago. Drake also talked about his rap future and his love for Harry Potter.

Check out five revelations from the interviews:

1. "Incredible" Show: Drake said he watched the original Top Boy series on YouTube and was struck by the way it depicted London as simultaneously beautiful and malevolent.

"And that human element drew me in," said Drake, who appears on the magazine's cover. "I started just looking them up. Like, who are these people? Are these actors I should know? Are they just famous over there? I remember I hit Future, and I was just like, 'This show is incredible.'"

"Drake's passion for Top Boy was clear from the first conversation, and he really drove its resurrection," Netflix's Vice President of Original Content Cindy Holland told The Hollywood Reporter.