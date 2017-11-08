Sean Kingston Wants Justin Bieber to Marry Selena Gomez

Sean Kingston knows a good woman when he sees one.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1's The 8th With Charlie Sloth Tuesday, Kingston was asked if he's still friendly with Justin Bieber, his former musical collaborator. "You know what's so crazy? He just hit me on Instagram," he said. "He was like, 'Yo! Text me! Text me! I miss you!'"

Kingston, of course, has heard about rumors that Bieber is "back with Selena Gomez." While the exes are spending a lot of time together, neither has said they've reunited romantically. "I think he's in a space right now that he just wants real people—genuine people—around him. 'Cause I told him Selena was good for him and he should marry her. But, you know, when you're young, you go through stuff. You go through people pulling you this way. They tend to mess up the vibe. But I see he's back with her," the singer said. "He probably wants real people around."

Admittedly, Kingston hadn't talked to Bieber in at least a year and a half. "He was actually viewing my Instagram story, and I noticed it, and then he DMed me after and he was like, 'Yo, bro! What's up? I was just thinking about you, man. I just was looking at your Snap.' I'm like, 'Bro, I seen you.' We just been vibing," the "Breather" singer explained. "So, when I get to L.A., I'm going to go see him. He has a new house out there. That's been one of my closest friends."

Despite their fallout, Kingston said, "I always loved him, because he never changed, you know? From the kid that was from Stratford to $100 million, he will always be the same person to me."

