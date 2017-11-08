Shonda Rhimes Admits That Grey's Anatomy Won't Ever Go on Without Star Ellen Pompeo

"Ellen and I have a pact that I'm going to do the show as long as she's going to do the show," Rhimes admitted to E! News' Sibley Scoles at the show's big celebration over the weekend in Los Angeles. "So the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we're stopping. So I don't know if we'll see 600, but I want to keep it feeling fresh. As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we're both excited about the stories being told, we're in. So, we'll see where that takes us."

Star Sarah Drew said it a little more plainly: "Oh, we can't do the show without Ellen. It's not Grey's Anatomy."

"She's incredible. She's been the lifeblood of this show, her and Shonda, from the very, very beginning," Caterina Scorsone added. "They've watched the culture change together. So, I don't know man...I feel like no matter what, even if she was there or wasn't there, she's always going to be there."