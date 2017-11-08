An Ode to the Fact That I Literally Can't Stop Watching Grey's Anatomy

I have a problem.

It's a problem that has affected my life for the past two weeks, causing me to lose sleep and even appetite, taking over the dreams I have when I do sleep, dominating my conversations, my relationships, my plans to venture into the outside world.

It's a problem a lot of us have had since the invention of Netflix, but for me, it has never been this bad. No show has dominated my life the same way Grey's Anatomy has, ever since I decided, on a whim, to start rewatching it two weeks ago.

I was home sick with a sinus infection and nothing to do, so I was going to finally watch The Crown. For some reason, Netflix wouldn't play The Crown, which is weird because The Crown is a Netflix show. But when The Crown wouldn't play, I had to make another choice, and I decided on Grey's Anatomy.