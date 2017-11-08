The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 10 Taglines Are Finally Here

Better late than never, right?
Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were left scratching their heads when the southern-fried installment of the franchise returned for its landmark tenth season on Sunday, Nov. 5 and the always obsession-worthy opening credits sequence was nowhere to be found. That's right—a season of Real Housewives premiered with nary a tagline in sight!
What quick quip would queen NeNe Leakes use to announce her return to the throne after two seasons away? Who would use the most groan-worthy pun? And who would be standing front and center when all the ladies held out their peaches for the world to see? We were riddled with questions.
Luckily, Bravo has saved the day, put our questions to rest, and released the season 10 taglines. The answers were were looking for? "10 years in the game, and I'm still the tastiest peach in Atlanta," Kenya Moore's whole "I can't...I do" thing, and with an even number of ladies, there is no true center! (Though NeNe is pretty damn close to it, as if there was ever any doubt.)
Without further ado, we present to you, the season 10 taglines! (FYI: Kim Zolciak-Biermann is only absent because, though she is involved in the season, she's only back in a Friend of the Housewives capacity.)
NeNe Leakes: "10 years in the game, and I'm still the tastiest peach in Atlanta!" (Solid, but for such a grand comeback, we wanted something just a smidge sassier. Bloop!)
Porsha Williams: "Friends come and go, but family is forever." (Said the person who no one on the show really wants to be friends with after last season's stunt with Phaedra Parks.)
Cynthia Bailey: "Age is just a number, but these cheekbones are timeless!" (Get it? Because Cynthia just turned 50.)
Kandi Burruss: "Don't mess with the boss, 'cuz you might get fired!" (OK.)
Kenya Moore: "While some were saying 'I can't,' I was saying 'I do!'" (Groan.)
Sheree Whitfield: "Call me a bad server, because I always spill the tea!" (Now that is how you do a tagline, ladies and gentlemen. We tip our hats to you, Sheree. Well done.)
Now check out the full sequence above and let us know whose tagline is your favorite int the comments below!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)