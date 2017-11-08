Oprah Winfrey Reveals Whether She'd Ever Return to Daytime TV

Oprah Winfrey is the business and life coach we all need in our lives.

While attending the after-show special for her new drama Queen Sugar, the talk show queen shared some advice on how she built her empire, starting with some sound hiring tips.

"For every new hire, up until there were maybe about 200 people, I would do my own gut-check," she told Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester. "I would go in the room, I would sit down, [and] I would have a little conversation even though it wasn't my responsibility to hire them. Then it got to be so many people I couldn't do it anymore."

It looks like her team understands the value of her gut-check practice, too.

"But everybody who works for me understands that gut-check thing is important and that surrounding yourself with people who are good people is what matters the most," she said. "Because you can teach a lot of things but you cannot teach goodness."