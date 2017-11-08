Oprah Winfrey Reveals Whether She'd Ever Return to Daytime TV

Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes She and Brooklyn Beckham Felt Like "Britney and Justin" in Matching Denim Looks
Oprah Winfrey is the business and life coach we all need in our lives.
While attending the after-show special for her new drama Queen Sugar, the talk show queen shared some advice on how she built her empire, starting with some sound hiring tips.
"For every new hire, up until there were maybe about 200 people, I would do my own gut-check," she told Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester. "I would go in the room, I would sit down, [and] I would have a little conversation even though it wasn't my responsibility to hire them. Then it got to be so many people I couldn't do it anymore."
It looks like her team understands the value of her gut-check practice, too.
"But everybody who works for me understands that gut-check thing is important and that surrounding yourself with people who are good people is what matters the most," she said. "Because you can teach a lot of things but you cannot teach goodness."
In addition to providing a Business 101 lesson, Winfrey shared some life advice. When Sylvester told her he was about to turn 30, she told him 32 was the year things "start happening." She also provided guidance on living in a world faced with so much tragedy.
"My first piece of advice is to take care of yourself and your own spirit and take care of those whom you love," she said. "This is the time—the more darkness shows up the more evil shows up, the only way you can banish darkness is with light. So, it's a time when you have to be nurtured in your own spirit enough that you can give that light to other people."
But will the legendary host ever return to daytime TV?
