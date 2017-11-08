Tennis Star Andy Murray and Kim Sears Welcome Baby No. 2

Mike Marsland/WireImage
It's a girl!
Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears have welcomed a new baby into the world. The BBC broke the news less than 24 hours after the tennis star played Roger Federer in a charity match in Glasgow.
This is the second child for the couple. Sears gave birth to their eldest daughter Sophia in February 2016.
Murray's grandmother Shirley Erskine spoke to the BBC and said she was "delighted" to learn of the baby's arrival.
"She's a little playmate for Sophia, who I'm sure will be equally thrilled," she told the news outlet.
While Erskine didn't share the newborn's name, she did discuss whether she thought her great-grandchildren could be future Wimbledon partners.
"Not in our lifetime," she told the BBC with a laugh, "but we'd like to think so."
According to the news outlet, Murray and Sears revealed she was expecting in July.
The couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at Scotland's 12th century Dunblane Cathedral back in April 2015. They didn't have much time to plan the gorgeous affair considering their engagement was announced in November 2014.
Congratulations to the family of four!
