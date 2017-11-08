Sarah Hyland Wears Wells Adams' Initial on a Necklace—and Taylor Swift Is Her Inspiration

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Paris Jackson, Taylor Lautner, Hamish and Andy, Australian Accent

Paris Jackson Pranks Taylor Lautner With an Australian Accent

Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 10 Taglines Are Finally Here

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Whether She'd Ever Return to Daytime TV

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Sarah Hyland just gave another clue that she and Wells Adams are dating.

The Modern Family actress posted an Instagram photo of her wearing a "W" necklace—the first initial of her Bachelor In Paradise beau's name. She also nailed the photo's caption by borrowing a lyric from Taylor Swift's new Reputation song "Call It What You Want."

"Call it what you want," Hyland wrote, "#notbecause he owns me." 

Adams, who was tagged in the photo, commented on the picture by writing "Cus he really [knows] me." Known for being a jokester, he substituted the word "knows" with a nose emoji.

The lyric they're referencing, of course, goes, "I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck, chain round my neck. Not because he owns me, but ‘cause he really knows me."

Hyland even tagged Swift in the picture.

Read

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Dating: Everything We Know About Their Romance

While neither Hyland nor Adams has confirmed their relationship status, the two have been giving off some serious couples vibes. The celebrities sparked romance rumors after Hyland posted a picture of them celebrating Halloween together. Dressed as characters from Netflix's Stranger Things, the actress dressed up as Gaten Matarazzo's character Dustin Henderson and the Bachelor In Paradise bartender dressed up as Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven.

 

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

But the social media signs didn't stop there. Hyland also posted a picture of her hanging out with Adams and captioned it, "He puts up with me." When a follower commented that Adams should be dating Danielle Maltby, who he kissed on Bachelor In Paradise this summer, Maltby wrote, "Are you kidding me? I ship this couple SO hard!" She also wrote "I've never seen Wells so giddy and happy! Try spreading some love instead of knocking down one of the cutest and most genuine coupling I've seen in a long time."

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Adams also recently shared a picture of him with his arm around Hyland. Plus, the two have continued to tweet at each other and comment on their Instagram pics.

A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on

It looks like things are getting pretty serious between these two.

For more celebrity news watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Sarah Hyland
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.