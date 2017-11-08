Kate Hudson Denies Ever Dating Brad Pitt, Once and for All

Charles Sykes/Bravo
A few months after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in the fall of 2016, several tabloids linked the actor to another one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood: Kate Hudson. Earlier this year, sources told E! News the romance rumors were false—but still, they persisted.
So, when Hudson appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday, she was more than happy to set the record straight, once and for all. "That was the craziest rumor of all time," said Hudson, who was promoting her book. "There's nothing true to that."
"As a matter of fact," Hudson said, "I hadn't actually seen him in, like, four years." Pitt, who remains single, isn't the worst person to be falsely associated with, of course. "It was kind of an awesome rumor," the actress joked. "I kind of liked it. I was like, 'OK, fine. We're having twins!'"
Host Andy Cohen told Hudson she "should" try dating Pitt, to which the actress laughed and replied, "Really? Thank you. It would give us so much to talk about tonight—so many things!"
Cohen added, "You know that I like it when you're with very hot people."
As it turns out, Hudson is off the market—she's dating musician Danny Fujikawa. But Hudson bristled when a caller asked if she's only attracted to rock stars. "That's a ridiculous question. No! I've only dated two; I just happen to have children with them," she replied, referring to her ex-husband, Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, and her ex-fiancé, Muse's Matthew Bellamy. "I'm musical, so I obviously like musical people," she added, noting that her men "don't have to be."
Fujikawa is Erin Foster and Sara Foster's stepbrother, and Hudson met her boyfriend through the famous sisters. "I've known him for many years, but we never saw each other like that until a year ago now—well, last December, where we just sort of looked at each other and went, 'Oh, wow. This is weird. I really like you.' And the rest is history,'" Hudson told E! News in September, adding that he "makes me happy" and they have an "amazing, calm relationship."
