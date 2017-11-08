Ed Westwick Rape Allegations Being Investigated by LAPD

Cohen claimed she "laid down" in the guest room and "eventually fell asleep," only to be "woken up abruptly" by Westwick, who she alleged was "on top of her" and forced his fingers inside her body. "I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f--k me. I was paralyzed, terrified," she said. "I couldn't speak. I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me."
The actress described the alleged incident as a "nightmare."
Without revealing her producer boyfriend's name, the Ladies Like Us actress claimed he later "put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can't say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there's no way I can go around saying Ed 'raped' me and that I don't want to be 'that girl.'" For the longest time, Cohen admitted, "I believed him. I didn't want to be 'that girl.'"
Cohen said she was "coming forward" after a wave of people made sexual misconduct allegations against actor Kevin Spacey, producer Harvey Weinstein and more of Hollywood's biggest names.
The actress said she came forward to let others "know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault. Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters."