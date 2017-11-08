Seriously?! Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Looks Back on the Origins of the Catchphrase You'll Never Unhear on Post-Op

Are you guys seriously ready for the 300th episode of Grey's Anatomy?
We're just one day away from this major milestone, and this week's final episode of the Grey's Anatomy web series Post-Op features Krista Vernoff, the current co-showrunner and the woman who wrote not only this episode but some of the show's most infamous episodes (including the one where George died!).
She's also responsible for the catchphrase you might not have realized Grey's even had, but now you'll never be able to unhear it: Seriously?!
As she explains in the exclusive sneak peek above, Vernoff used "seriously?!" as an exclamation in the writers room, and it made Shonda Rhimes "crazy." Vernoff wrote it into a script, and Rhimes "took it home."
Tomorrow night's landmark episode is named after a Hamilton song ("Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story") and finds the team at Grey Sloan dealing with an accident at a county fair that sparks memories of characters who either died or left the story for good, specifically Izzie Stevens, George O'Malley, and Cristina Yang.
Jason Georgecalled it a "love letter" to long-time fans of the show, and Shonda Rhimes was able to describe it in just one word: "Special."
