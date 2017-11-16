Matt Damon and Downsizing Show Audiences an Eerie (and Tiny) Future

Have you ever thought what it would be like to be really, really small? Probably—at least after the requisite childhood viewing of Indian in the Cupboard. Have you ever thought about what it would be like if Matt Damonwere really, really small? Probably not.

But now you'll never have to wonder.

Downsizing, the upcoming flick from Oscar-winning director Alexander Payne (the man behind Sideways and The Descendants), explores that very question. It stars Damon and Kristen Wiig as a husband and wife in a not-quite-dystopic and not-quite-utopic future in which a company has figured out how to shrink humans down to fit in the palm of what used to be your hand.