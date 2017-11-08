GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger: Every Piece From the Collection

The moment style savants have been waiting for is finally here: to not just look like Diane Kruger…but live in Diane Kruger.

The actress' eight-piece capsule collection with longtime friend and designer Jason Wu was first announced in March, when Diane debuted a few pieces from the collaboration at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Diane is a dear friend and someone I've collaborated with for many years. We came up with the idea of creating the capsule together during Christmas vacation in Tulum over drinks on the beach—it just felt so right!" Wu told Vogue. "It has been thrilling watching this capsule collection come together in the most effortless way."

Fast forward to November 2017, when the sophisticated, feminine pieces both the actress and designer are known for have come together in a collection fans and fashion devotees can finally shop this month. The collection, inspired by Marlene Dietrich and ‘40s vintage style, merges Wu's precise and modern execution and Kruger's class. And, of course, they had fun working on it together.