The Bellas Are Going Out With a Bang in Pitch Perfect 3

In this day and age, the word sequel can have a bit of a dirty connotation. At the very least, the concept is a bit tired and overused. Sequels can be dreaded, and don't even get us started on third installment.

But sometimes there are movies so good, so hilarious, so unexpectedly awesome that a sequel (or a full franchise) is not only warranted but wholly embraced. When the original Pitch Perfect hit theaters it seemed like it might be an unimpressive run-of-the-mill slapstick flick, or an overly-cheesy musical. As is written in the history books, it was none of those. The flick turned out to be shockingly hilarious and the Bellas' version of top-40 were catch af. (See: "Cups" by Anna Kendrick).

So a sequel was quickly in the works, and with the whopping box office success of Pitch Perfect 2 it became a three-parter. Now after a long-awaited intermission, the Bellas are back in our lives as of December 21.