Margot Robbie Is Ready for Her Close-Up

There are a few tried-and-true techniques in the movie industry that can all but guarantee an actor starts down the road to award season. One could embody a real life character, preferably one who is tormented or a the very least suffered some sort of tragedy, like Natalie Portmanin Jackie.

They could learn an impressive new skill that proves their dedication like Miles Teller's drums in Whiplash or Emma Stone's tap-dancing in La La Land. You could undergo a dramatic and very unflattering transformation on par with Charlize Theron in Monster.

You could be Meryl Streep in literally anything Meryl Street has done.