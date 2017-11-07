How Taylor Swift's Non-Stop 1989 Promo Differs From Her Reputation Blackout

Swift set the tone for the Reputation era right from the start. She didn't announce her new album during a live stream event, like she did for 1989. Instead, she erased all of her social media existence, only returning to tease the album and later announcing its name and release date on social media.

Since then, Swift has been nowhere yet everywhere. While we haven't seen her out and about in public, Swift has been sharing with everyone what she's been up to via YouTube videos that show her songwriting and music video process and through her music.

Swift is really letting her album speak for itself this era. While a lot of people want her to talk about her time away from the spotlight, she actually is in her lyrics.