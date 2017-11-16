James and Dave Franco Team Up for the Bizarrely Awesome The Disaster Artist

But sometimes a movie comes along that is too good to pass up. Also sometimes a story comes along which James Franco feels so passionate about that he literally will not take no for an answer. That's exactly how the two Franco brothers came to star in The Disaster Artist.

"I read the book [The Disaster Artist] four years ago when Seth [Rogen] and I were in Vancouver making The Interview," the elder Franco explained to E! News of the movie's inception. "I read it and was like yes, I need to do this. I knew I wanted to tell this story, I knew I wanted to play Tommy and I knew I wanted my brother to play Greg."

Of course getting a movie to theaters takes a lot more than just a good story: You have to know how to play the Hollywood game. That's where Franco turned to his longtime BFF Rogen to bring some politicking into the often intensely creative world of the Francos.

"The subject matter could go very fringe and indie," he explained. "Or it could actually have a bigger audience. I knew that my buddy Seth was really good at working with studios and still making the kinds of movies that he wanted to make. I just plain didn't know how to do that, so I brought the book to Seth and was like, I really wanna make this and it started the ball rolling."