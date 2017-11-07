The Finn Wolfhard Backlash Is Absurd: The Stranger Things Stars Are Still Just Kids and Should Be Treated Accordingly

Is nothing sacred?

After seeing how 14-year-old Finn Wolfhard, a star of the most adored and dissected series on any screen right now, was just treated by so-called "fans," the answer to that is a resounding no.

Honestly, can the boy get a break? And we do mean boy.

We can see how people might forget for a second that Wolfhard and his partners in criminally rad paranormal investigation on Stranger Things are between the ages of 13 and 16, or that Millie Bobby Brown, a Kiernan Shipka-level fashion plate in the making, is only 13, seeing as how half their lives are currently devoted to photo shoots, interviews and posing on red carpets in snazzy outfits.

But really...is it that hard to then quickly remember that, wait, they are just children?