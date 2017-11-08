Jonathan Groff, Chelsea Manning and More LGBTQ Public Figures Land Out Magazine's OUT100 Covers

Each cover star sat down with Out to discuss their sexual identities, and its impact on their personal lives as well as culture as a whole.

Groff, who won a Tony for his performance in Hamilton, currently stars as an FBI special agent in the Netflix crime series, Mindhunter. Playing a straight man, Jonathan commented to the mag, "His sexuality is a huge part of the story, because Holden is having his sexual awakening while talking to psychosexual killers, which is such a bizarre and interesting character arc."

"I think one of the benefits of being out is that you can share your stories, be who you are, and put yourself in the work regardless," he continued.