Shakira Postpones El Dorado World Tour Opening Due to Vocal Strain

As we all know, Shakira's hips don't lie, but sometimes her vocal cords do get strained...

The hip-shaking singer has been forced to postpone the opening date of her highly anticipated El Dorado World Tour due to strained vocal cords. The Grammy winner was slated to kick off the tour on Wednesday at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

In a statement shared on her official website, the mother of two wrote (in both English and Spanish), "During these last few days of rehearsals, I have unfortunately strained my vocal cords and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing. I'm devastated to have to miss our first show on November 8th in Koln."

The tour for her 11th studio album is now scheduled to open on Nov. 10 in Paris so long as doctors okay the chart-topping songstress to sing.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Shakira

Christian Augustin/Getty Images

The Colombian wrote, "I am focusing on recovering now to be able to kick off on November 10th in Paris, as soon as I get the green light from my doctors. Thanks as always from the bottom of my heart for all the support and love you've shown me heading into this tour. I hope to make it worth the wait and see you all very soon!"

The 40-year-old added, "I love my German fans so much and was really looking forward to sharing my first show with you. As much as it pains me, I know I need to heed the advice of my doctors and recover so I can give you all everything I've got once I’m on the road and not risk any further injury."

She also added that the plan is be able to come back at a later date. "The Live Nation team is working hard to find a new date for me to come back and share this exciting show with you which I feel is going to be my best one yet," she wrote.

Shakira had previously spoken to E! News about her tour. "I feel this will be my best tour yet and am thrilled to be supported by such an amazing partner as Rakuten, with whom I share the same values!"

Here are the rest of the dates of tour...

Nov. 10, 2017: Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Nov. 11, 2017: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Nov. 12, 2017: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Nov. 14, 2017: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov. 16, 2017: Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena

Nov. 17, 2017: Bilbao, Spain – BEC

Nov. 19, 2017: Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

Nov. 22, 2017: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Nov. 23, 2017: La Coruña, Spain – Coliseum da Coruña

Nov. 25, 2017: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 28, 2017: Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

Nov. 30, 2017: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Dec. 3, 2017: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Dec. 4, 2017: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Jan. 9, 2018: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Jan. 11, 2018: Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Jan. 12, 2018: Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Jan. 16, 2018: – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

Jan. 17, 2018: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena

Jan. 19, 2018: Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre

Jan. 20, 2018: Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre

Jan. 22, 2018: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jan. 23, 2018: Chicago, IL – United Center

Jan. 26, 2018: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jan. 28, 2018: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jan. 29, 2018: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Feb. 1, 2018: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Feb. 3, 2018: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Feb. 6, 2018: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Feb. 7, 2018: San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Feb. 9, 2018: San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Feb. 10, 2018: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

The El Dorado World Tour is presented by Rakuten.

We wish Shakira a speedy recovery!

