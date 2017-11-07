Shakira Postpones El Dorado World Tour Opening Due to Vocal Strain

As we all know, Shakira's hips don't lie, but sometimes her vocal cords do get strained...

The hip-shaking singer has been forced to postpone the opening date of her highly anticipated El Dorado World Tour due to strained vocal cords. The Grammy winner was slated to kick off the tour on Wednesday at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

In a statement shared on her official website, the mother of two wrote (in both English and Spanish), "During these last few days of rehearsals, I have unfortunately strained my vocal cords and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing. I'm devastated to have to miss our first show on November 8th in Koln."

The tour for her 11th studio album is now scheduled to open on Nov. 10 in Paris so long as doctors okay the chart-topping songstress to sing.