You're Doing It Wrong: Brushing Your Eyebrows

Is your eyebrow brush enough to keep your brows in check?

If not, Yara Shahidi has an solution for you. When she isn't on set, the Blackish star prefers a natural look that includes nude lipstick and perfect brows. Yet, while you may associate barely-there looks with simple routines, her makeup comes courtesy of a must-have product and an unconventional beauty practice.

"[Glossier Boy Brow is] a classic. Especially when it's just me chillin', I like to keep it light and just do my brows, put my toothbrush in my pocket and go," the 17-year-old actress shared with Harper's Bazaar. "I've already brushed my teeth. It's a toothbrush for my eyebrows, just to clarify."