Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Calls Out Kourtney & Scott's "Dysfunctional" Relationship: "You Guys Are F--king Sick"

"What do you think that really means? That means that I hate or does that means that I actually love you and I do things out of spite," Scott says. Kourtney replies, "That's not a way to show your love. When someone's trying to f--k with me I'm not into having them at my sister's party."

"I don't think that I do the right thing. I know that," Scott says. "But when you are intentionally trying to hurt me and be like tit for tat, that doesn't make me want to be like, ‘Let's invite Scott to the party and I want to hang out,'" Kourt tells him.

That's when Khloe chimes in. "I am on the longest Ferris wheel of all time. Like we gotta get off the ride at some point and get on a new one," she says.