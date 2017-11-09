Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Calls Out Kourtney & Scott's "Dysfunctional" Relationship: "You Guys Are F--king Sick"

One minute they're fighting, the next minute their loving!

Scott Disick is still upset he didn't get invited to Khloe Kardashian's birthday, but Kourtney Kardashian isn't letting her ex off the hook. In this preview clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Scott go at it and it's a little too much for Khloe to handle.

"I just feel like you love that you're able to hold this over me and that's like your control factor," Scott tells Kourtney, who responds, "And I feel like you think you can go out and do whatever you want and purposely try to hurt me and still get invited to everything."

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

"What do you think that really means? That means that I hate or does that means that I actually love you and I do things out of spite," Scott says. Kourtney replies, "That's not a way to show your love. When someone's trying to f--k with me I'm not into having them at my sister's party."

"I don't think that I do the right thing. I know that," Scott says. "But when you are intentionally trying to hurt me and be like tit for tat, that doesn't make me want to be like, ‘Let's invite Scott to the party and I want to hang out,'" Kourt tells him.

That's when Khloe chimes in. "I am on the longest Ferris wheel of all time. Like we gotta get off the ride at some point and get on a new one," she says.

After making up, Scott gets a little flirty and asks Kourt, "You wanna make out?" 

"You guys are so f--king dysfunctional. I don't know if this is some thing you guys do as foreplay but this is f--king nuts," a freaked out Khloe says.

"When do you think we're going to get married by the way?" Scott asks.

"You two are so f--king nuts seriously," Khloe tells them. "And the fact that you waste my time when you guys are now just gonna go get mani/pedis."

"We don't hook up," Kourtney laughs.

"You guys are fucking sick!" Khloe says. LOL!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

