Inside Serena Williams' Bachelorette Party With Venus, La La Anthony and Ciara

Serena Williams celebrated her upcoming wedding with a girls' weekend!

The 36-year-old tennis superstar, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, had a pre-wedding celebration in New York City over the weekend, a source tells E! News. The girls' weekend took place at the Baccarat Hotel & Residences in NYC and the ladies enjoyed five-star spa treatments, trapezing, tea brunches, dinner and dancing.

Serena's sister Venus Williams and close pals Ciara and La La Anthony were all there to celebrate with the bride-to-be.

The festivities kicked off in Serena's suite followed by a luxe brunch in the Petite Salon with a customized menu prepared by the chef at the Baccarat Hotel.