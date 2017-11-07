Inside Serena Williams' Bachelorette Party With Venus, La La Anthony and Ciara

The 36-year-old tennis superstar, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, had a pre-wedding celebration in New York City over the weekend, a source tells E! News. The girls' weekend took place at the Baccarat Hotel & Residences in NYC and the ladies enjoyed five-star spa treatments, trapezing, tea brunches, dinner and dancing.
Then the celebrations continued that evening with a dinner in the private dining room of Legasea, New York's newest Seafood Brassiere. The ladies also enjoyed specialty cocktails and late-night dancing at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge and PHD Rooftop Lounge.
The weekend concluded with pampering by the luxurious Spa de La Mer at the Baccarat Hotel and lounging poolside in the cabanas inspired by the Côte d'Azur.
On Saturday, Ciara posted a pic of herself spending time with Lala. "Dats My Girl," she captioned the pic. Lala also posted the same photo to Instagram. And in the pic above you can see Serena and Venus kicking off the girls' weekend at the Baccarat Hotel.