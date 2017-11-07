Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Denies Raping Kristina Cohen

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
In a Facebook post Monday, actress Kristina Cohen accused actor Ed Westwick of raping her—a claim he denied Tuesday. "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on a woman," the Gossip Girl star wrote on Instagram. "I certainly have never committed rape."
E! News has reached out to reps for Cohen and Westwick for further comment.
Additionally, E! News has reached out to Westwick's attorney.
No charges have been filed against Westwick. Without revealing the exact date, Cohen said she was "dating a producer" who was friends with Westwick at the time of the alleged incident.
"It was this producer who brought me up to Ed's house where I met Ed for the first time. I wanted to leave when Ed suggested 'we should all f--k.' But the producer didn't want to make Ed feel awkward by leaving," said Cohen, who has appeared in Greek and Hung. "Ed insisted we stay for dinner. I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation. Ed suggested I nap in the guest bedroom. The producer said we would stay for just another 20 more minutes to smooth everything over, and then we could leave."
Cohen claimed she "laid down" in the guest room and "eventually fell asleep," only to be "woken up abruptly" by Westwick, who she alleged was "on top of her" and forced his fingers inside her body. "I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f--k me. I was paralyzed, terrified," she said. "I couldn't speak. I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me."
The actress described the alleged incident as a "nightmare."
Without revealing her producer boyfriend's name, the Ladies Like Us actress claimed he later "put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can't say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there's no way I can go around saying Ed 'raped' me and that I don't want to be 'that girl.'" For the longest time, Cohen admitted, "I believed him. I didn't want to be 'that girl.'"
Cohen said she was "coming forward" after a wave of people made sexual misconduct allegations against actor Kevin Spacey, producer Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood power players. She also wrote that she wants others to "know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault. Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters."