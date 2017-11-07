Shameless Actor Ethan Cutkosky, 18, Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Shameless actor Ethan Cutkosky has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sergeant Derek Green, public information officer for the Burbank Police department, tells E! News that police stopped the 18-year-old actor on Nov. 2 just after 10:30 p.m. for unsafe speed, unsafe turning movement and lane straddling. Upon approaching Cutkosky, the officers detected "the distinct odor of burnt marijuana," Green says, and Cutkosky reportedly confessed to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening.

The police proceeded to conduct a DUI investigation and arrested Cutkosky on suspicion of DUI (drugs). Green says Cutkosky submitted a chemical blood test; however, the results have yet to be determined.