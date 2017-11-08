How This Is Us Season 2 Has Avoided the Sophomore Slump

This Is Us...breathing a sigh of relief.

It happens all the time: A show becomes a massive hit and a pop culture phenomenon in its first season. Everyone you know is talking about it. Twitter is losing its mind over it. The stars are everywhere.

But then season two comes around and the show you used to love just isn't the same, that magic has mysteriously vanished during its hiatus. It's what we call the sophomore season slump. Some of the SSS' past victims include Revenge, True Detective, and Sleepy Hollow, to name a few.

So, of course, heading into This Is Us' second season, we were a little nervous. Could the family drama with a penchant for making our eyes rain be able to maintain the huge success and heartwarming (and heartbreaking) storylines? Fortunately, the power of the Pearsons proved stronger than the sophomore season slump.