Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Are Getting Their Own Spinoff

First comes marriage, then comes love, then comes baby in a baby carriage. Oh, and a spinoff!

Married at First Sight's fan-favorite couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are getting their own spinoff series on Lifetime, the network announced on Tuesday.

Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One will officially debut on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and follow the couple as they enter the next chapter of their love story: parenthood. The Married at First Sight couple welcomed their first child into the world together on Aug. 22—a baby girl named Henley Grace. (Fun fact: Henley is the first-ever Married at First Sight Baby!)