Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Are Getting Their Own Spinoff

First comes marriage, then comes love, then comes baby in a baby carriage. Oh, and a spinoff!
Married at First Sight's fan-favorite couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are getting their own spinoff series on Lifetime, the network announced on Tuesday.
Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One will officially debut on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and follow the couple as they enter the next chapter of their love story: parenthood. The Married at First Sight couple welcomed their first child into the world together on Aug. 22—a baby girl named Henley Grace. (Fun fact: Henley is the first-ever Married at First Sight Baby!)
Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E
"Their lives will be forever changed, as they welcome the addition of their new little one. The special documents the emotional moments leading up to and capturing the birth of daughter Henley Grace, who has the distinction of being the first ever Married at First Sight baby," Lifetime said. "After her birth, the series will follow the Hehners as they navigate their 'new normal,' experiencing all the ups and downs of parenthood, and falling in love with their baby girl—at first sight."
Jamie and Doug married in 2014, just mere seconds after meeting each other as part of Married at First Sight. Prior to the show, Jamie was known for her time as a contestant on The Bachelor (Ben Flajnik's season) and Bachelor Pad.
In July 2016, the couple revealed the devastating news that they lost their first child, a son, when Jamie was four months pregnant.
Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One will premiere Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.