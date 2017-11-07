Katharine McPhee on Her Relationship With David Foster: "People Can Say Whatever They Want"

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have been sparking romance rumors. The two were spotted enjoying dinner together, celebrating Foster's birthday and sitting courtside at a Lakers game. But in the latest issue of Health, the American Idol singer set the record straight on her relationship status with the music producer.

"We're very close friends, and we've been friends for a long time," McPhee told the magazine. "I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person. I've known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he's been really good to me. People can say whatever they want."

The "Over It" singer also told the magazine she's "pretty single" and that she hasn't had a boyfriend since she dated her Scorpion co-star Elyes Gabel.

"I'm pretty single. I had a relationship with my lead actor on my show that was almost two years," she told Health. "I still am crazy about him, and we have a really great working relationship. It's definitely not the easiest thing to get over someone you see every day! It's still an adjustment. But I haven't had anything super serious since."

The timing of the interview isn't immediately clear. However, McPhee posted a picture of her modeling for the magazine on Instagram on Oct. 5 and said it was from "last weeks" shoot.