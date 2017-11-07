Taylor Swift Gives Fans an Inside Look at Her Reputation Secret Sessions

"Are you ready for it?"

Taylor Swift handpicked 500 fans from around the world to play them her sixth studio album, reputation, before its Nov. 10 release. "Welcome to the reputation secret sessions," she told fans during a listening session at her home in London. "Everything about this album is a secret."

Whlie fans have shared photos and stories via social media, they were not allowed to post videos. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter finally shared clips from her events in London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Watch Hill, R.I. A few of her famous friends, including Jack Antonoff and Ruby Rose, sat among her fans so they, too, could get a sneak peek of her album.

"It blew my expectations out of the water," one fan said. "Also, I cannot find a favorite. Every song is a freakin' masterpiece and we all were speechless!" Other fans described the album as "absolutely amazing," "phenomenal," "so different, but so her" and "unapologetically honest."

(Swift has not made reputation available for review in advance of its release.)

Taylor Swift Goes Full Cyborg in ...Ready for It? Music Video

After releasing the lead single, "Look What You Made Me Do," Swift dropped three more songs: "...Ready for It," "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want." Reputation contains 15 songs, plus two 72-page magazines featuring poetry and other exclusives—if fans buy the album at Target. Swift will debut another song, as part of Shonda Rhimes' Thursday night lineup, on ABC Nov. 9.

Swift's BFF, Selena Gomez, has given reputation a glowing review. "I obviously love her so much and want her to do what she does and she's killing it," she told Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview. "It's everything you would want and more so very proud and obviously a major fan."

"The songs are great," Ed Sheeran said on Capital Breakfast. "I think people will like the album."

