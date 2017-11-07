Will Terrell Owens Get His Date With Kelly Monaco? He Better Ask Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke

Terrell Owens is packing up his dancing shoes. The football player and his professional partner Cheryl Burke received a 27 out of 30 for their Charleston to "Bad Boy Good Man" and a 24 for their rumba with Kelly Monaco, but were booted from Dancing With the Stars.

"Terrell really left it all out on the dance floor, especially tonight," Cheryl told us after the elimination. "It was one of his best dances—the first dance we did, the Charleston—and he's just so full of light and he loves being here and he worked so hard. To me, he's the heart of the show."