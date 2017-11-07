Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Take Their Romance Public—Again

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Xbox
It's Britney and Justin 2.0!
On-again couple Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Moretz wore matching denim looks when they co-hosted the Xbox One x VIP Event & Xbox Live Session in New York City Monday (with Caleb McLaughlin and Liam Payne). Beckham, who is studying photography at the Parsons School of Design, quietly reunited with his ex-girlfriend in August, confirming their reunion in September.
Prior to co-hosting the event, Moretz shared an Instagram Story of Beckham sampling someone's leftover room service order. "Oh, my God!" she said. "That's someone else's food!"
Later, the couple got competitive as they played Forza Motorsport 7, while Saturday Night Live's Vanessa Bayer, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Leslie Jones, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney and Kenan Thompson tried out some of the other new games inside the Microsoft Store. Payne uploaded an Instagram Story with Beckham and Moretz, telling fans, "Look who I bumped into."
Moretz later shared a photo of herself with Beckham at the event on Instagram.
The outing marked Beckham and Moretz's first official appearance since they rekindled their relationship. The couple ended their two-year romance in September 2016, but prior to their split, Moretz told Glamour U.K. they had a "great" relationship, despite rumors to the contrary. "One of the reasons why dating him is great is that we both get what it means to have our lives twisted and torn apart and faked," she said. "Seriously, you don't know how often I'm just described as 'his girlfriend' and you think, 'I've also been acting for 13 years, but don't worry.'"
Until Monday, the couple had only appeared in each other's Instagram feeds since their 2016 split. Given that this is the first high-profile relationship for both Beckham and Moretz, they're still adjusting to their newfound status as a young power couple. "We'll go out and there will be 15 paparazzi and we're just going to a grocery store. We are real people and we're having real emotional experiences, and all this is happening around us. Trying to keep ourselves in our own little world is difficult," she once said in a Teen Vogue cover story. "Getting into a relationship with someone who also has lived some of their life between cities, from L.A. to New York to London, is easier. We both understand that there will be times when we can't speak because we are too busy. Some of it is just based on trust. If you feel that you can trust each other and go eight hours without talking, then you have something that can withstand space and time."